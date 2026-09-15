Sachin Pilot, Warring detained amid protest over Dalit man's 'suicide'

Police also used water cannons to disperse the Congress leaders and workers holding a protest against the state government over the death of Gulzar Singh.

Pilot had announced a protest march to Cheema's residence in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the victim's family.

He wrote on X, "His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister."

Warring had also called upon Congress workers to join the stir seeking "justice" for the victim's family and accountability from the AAP government.