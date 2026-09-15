Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / Sachin Pilot, Warring detained amid protest over Dalit man's 'suicide'
Sachin Pilot, Warring detained amid protest over Dalit man's 'suicide'
The protest was staged over the alleged suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur

Sachin Pilot, Warring detained amid protest over Dalit man's 'suicide'

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 15, 2026
03:38 pm
What's the story

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were detained on Tuesday during a protest against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The protest was staged over the alleged suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur who had publicly confronted Cheema about the unchecked sale of synthetic drugs (chitta) in the region. The opposition party is demanding Cheema's dismissal and an independent probe into the death.

Protest details

Pilot demands justice for victim's family

Police also used water cannons to disperse the Congress leaders and workers holding a protest against the state government over the death of Gulzar Singh.

Pilot had announced a protest march to Cheema's residence in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the victim's family.

He wrote on X, "His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister."

Warring had also called upon Congress workers to join the stir seeking "justice" for the victim's family and accountability from the AAP government.

Twitter Post

Congress leaders stage protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest participation

Rebel camp leaders join pilot's march

Despite internal factionalism in the Punjab Congress, rival camps united for the protest.

Rebel camp leaders former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy CM and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also joined Pilot's march.

Randhawa assured his participation and said it would be a "massive protest."

The protest is seen as a test of Pilot's strategy to unite the factions ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategy focus

Dalit man had lost his son to drug abuse 

The Dalit man had lost his son to drug abuse and had questioned Cheema about the government's failure to curb drug trafficking.

His family alleged that after questioning Cheema at an event on September 6, Singh was pressured to apologize and was subjected to casteist slurs.

He allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT