Samajwadi Party leader killed after 1,000kg pole falls on car
What's the story
A freak accident in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the life of a 47-year-old Samajwadi Party leader on Sunday. Lal Bahadur Yadav, who was driving his Hyundai Creta near Babuganj market, was killed when a 1,000kg high mast lighting pole fell on his vehicle. The pole was being installed near a petrol pump when it suddenly lost balance and crashed onto Yadav's car.
Eyewitness account
Locals break open car door to pull out Yadav
Eyewitnesses said the accident happened so suddenly that Yadav didn't have time to react. Local residents rushed to the scene, broke open his car door, and pulled him out. He was immediately taken to a nearby community health center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has sparked outrage among locals who are blaming negligence in safety measures during installation work.
Twitter Post
Incident caught on CCTV
Disturbing video.— Satyendra Kumar Behera (@imskbehera) February 15, 2026
Lal Bahadur Yadav was driving his car when a pole installed at a petrol pump suddenly collapsed onto his vehicle. He died on the spot.
Just yesterday in , a portion of a metro pillar fell onto a busy road, crushing one person to death.
How are such fatal… pic.twitter.com/tfv16OD7Ng
Ongoing investigation
Police launch investigation, FIR being registered
The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered and action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Per India Today, the crane strap snapped during installation, causing the heavy pole to fall on Yadav's vehicle.
Family's reaction
Deceased leader survived by wife, 5 children
Yadav's uncle, Shankar Lal Yadav, expressed anger over the incident and said it was "sheer carelessness" on the part of those responsible for installing the high mast light. "They should have prohibited the movement of people and vehicles in the area until the installation work was completed," he said. The deceased leader is survived by his wife and five children: four daughters and a son.