Samajwadi Party leader killed after 1,000kg pole falls on car 

The pole was being installed near a petrol pump

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 16, 2026
09:52 am
A freak accident in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the life of a 47-year-old Samajwadi Party leader on Sunday. Lal Bahadur Yadav, who was driving his Hyundai Creta near Babuganj market, was killed when a 1,000kg high mast lighting pole fell on his vehicle. The pole was being installed near a petrol pump when it suddenly lost balance and crashed onto Yadav's car.

Locals break open car door to pull out Yadav

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened so suddenly that Yadav didn't have time to react. Local residents rushed to the scene, broke open his car door, and pulled him out. He was immediately taken to a nearby community health center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has sparked outrage among locals who are blaming negligence in safety measures during installation work.

Police launch investigation, FIR being registered

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered and action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Per India Today, the crane strap snapped during installation, causing the heavy pole to fall on Yadav's vehicle.

Deceased leader survived by wife, 5 children

Yadav's uncle, Shankar Lal Yadav, expressed anger over the incident and said it was "sheer carelessness" on the part of those responsible for installing the high mast light. "They should have prohibited the movement of people and vehicles in the area until the installation work was completed," he said. The deceased leader is survived by his wife and five children: four daughters and a son.

