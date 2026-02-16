Samajwadi Party leader killed after 1,000kg pole falls on car 

A freak accident in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh , claimed the life of a 47-year-old Samajwadi Party leader on Sunday. Lal Bahadur Yadav, who was driving his Hyundai Creta near Babuganj market, was killed when a 1,000kg high mast lighting pole fell on his vehicle. The pole was being installed near a petrol pump when it suddenly lost balance and crashed onto Yadav's car.

Eyewitness account Locals break open car door to pull out Yadav Eyewitnesses said the accident happened so suddenly that Yadav didn't have time to react. Local residents rushed to the scene, broke open his car door, and pulled him out. He was immediately taken to a nearby community health center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has sparked outrage among locals who are blaming negligence in safety measures during installation work.

Twitter Post Incident caught on CCTV Disturbing video.



Lal Bahadur Yadav was driving his car when a pole installed at a petrol pump suddenly collapsed onto his vehicle. He died on the spot.



Just yesterday in , a portion of a metro pillar fell onto a busy road, crushing one person to death.



How are such fatal… pic.twitter.com/tfv16OD7Ng — Satyendra Kumar Behera (@imskbehera) February 15, 2026

Advertisement

Ongoing investigation Police launch investigation, FIR being registered The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered and action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Per India Today, the crane strap snapped during installation, causing the heavy pole to fall on Yadav's vehicle.

Advertisement