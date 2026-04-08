Lucknow sanitation suffers as Assam, Bengal workers leave for elections 

Lucknow 's sanitation system is facing a major crisis as hundreds of sanitation workers have left for their native villages in Assam and West Bengal to cast their votes. The mass exodus has left the municipal corporation short-staffed, forcing them to manage with double shifts and an increased workload. In some areas, additional laborers are being hired at daily wages between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 to handle garbage collection.

Service disruption Garbage collection comes to a halt The sudden departure of sanitation workers has left several areas, including the Indira Nagar slum area, without garbage collection services. Residents have reported that garbage collection has stopped without any prior notice, leading to waste piling up. Normally, around 1,430 vehicles and 3,500 workers are involved in sanitation work in Lucknow. However, reports suggest nearly 10,000 workers have left for election duties during this period.

Manpower shortage Manpower shortage worsens due to pre-election drives The sanitation crisis has been further aggravated by earlier verification drives that targeted people without Aadhaar cards. These drives reportedly led to some workers leaving or being removed, adding to an existing manpower shortage of 60-70%. The verification drive started last year. In February, Lucknow police confirmed they have not identified a single Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the city after months of sustained verification drives.

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