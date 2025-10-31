Sanjay Raut develops 'serious health issues'; asked to avoid crowd
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has announced his temporary withdrawal from public life due to serious health issues. In a post on X, Raut said he was undergoing treatment and had been advised by doctors not to step out or mingle with people for the time being. "You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment," he wrote, without elaborating further.
Hospital
Raut was urgently admitted to Fortis Hospital
Expressing optimism, Raut said he is confident he will recover fully and "meet you all in the new year in good health." He concluded his letter with the traditional salutation, "Jai Maharashtra." Earlier this month, Raut was urgently admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup after feeling unwell. A routine blood test was conducted at the same hospital before that.
Twitter Post
Read his letter here
October 31, 2025