'We also like him': Sanjay Raut praises Yogi
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the "highest face of Hindutva" amid a growing debate within the BJP over its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that Adityanath would remain in power after the 2027 state assembly elections. "If Yogi ji has declared himself (as CM face), it is commendable. He is a capable man, and we too love Yogi ji," Raut said.
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'If there is no Yogi, there is no UP'
Raut described Yogi as "a face of Hindutva that stands at the very top, and if there is no Yogi, there is no UP."
"If Yogi ji has said this, then he has full confidence that his party will win a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that the majority of MLAs elected will support him...," he said.
CM face debate
Raut's statement amid ongoing debate
Raut's endorsement has intensified the debate over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh.
This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that elected MLAs will decide on the CM candidate post-elections.
"BJP's face at the time of elections is the lotus flower... After the elections... MLAs are elected, their meeting is held," Maurya said.
Yogi
'Who is, who is not the face known to everyone'
Appearing to reply to Maurya's remarks, Yogi later said "everyone knows" who the CM face is.
"Everyone has to contest....on the lotus symbol. I will also contest elections on the lotus symbol," he said.
Asked further whether he was the chief ministerial face, he said, "The lotus is everything for us. Who is and who is not (the face) is known to everyone. Every person knows it."
The opposition now seems to be capitalizing on the differences within the BJP.
Alliance talks
SP-Congress seat-sharing talks for UP Assembly elections
The political exchanges also come as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress continue discussions over seat-sharing for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The SP offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of negotiations, while the Congress has reportedly sought 120 seats and is unwilling to settle for a lower number.
While seat-sharing talks were ongoing, the SP released its first list of candidates, upsetting members of the Congress party, in particular Saharanpur MP Imran Masood.
Election critique
'We are not beggars'
Masood publicly criticized the SP's approach, asking if the Congress was being treated as an equal partner in the alliance.
"We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.