Appearing to reply to Maurya's remarks, Yogi later said "everyone knows" who the CM face is.

"Everyone has to contest....on the lotus symbol. I will also contest elections on the lotus symbol," he said.

Asked further whether he was the chief ministerial face, he said, "The lotus is everything for us. Who is and who is not (the face) is known to everyone. Every person knows it."

The opposition now seems to be capitalizing on the differences within the BJP.