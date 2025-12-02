'Fair request': SC asks ECI to re-extend Kerala SIR deadline

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider extending the deadline for submitting enumeration forms in Kerala's SIR process in view of the ongoing process for local body elections. When the ECI told the bench that the original deadline of December 4 had been extended till December 11, the bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that officers engaged in local body election duties should have enough time to upload their forms.

Extension rationale Court emphasizes need for sufficient time "You extend it more so anyone missed out they will also get an opportunity," CJI Kant said. The court observed that the request for a further extension was "just and fair" and required consideration by the ECI. The local body elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 11, with vote counting happening on December 13.

Representation request Kerala government urged to submit representation The court has asked the Kerala government to submit a representation to the ECI by December 3, detailing reasons for seeking an extension. The ECI has been asked to decide on this matter by December 4, after considering the proposal "objectively and sympathetically." The bench was hearing petitions from various stakeholders, including the State of Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League, KPCC President Sunny Joseph, CPI(M) Secretary Govindan Master, and CPI, who sought a further extension beyond December 11.