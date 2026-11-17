Submit fresh affidavits recording apologies: SC to Raut, Wagle
What's the story
The Supreme Court has asked journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to submit additional affidavits recording their apologies in a contempt case. The court's direction comes after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed a petition regarding the matter. Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi were hearing the case when they issued this directive.
Health considerations
Raut undergoing chemotherapy, has heart ailments: Uppal
During the hearing, senior advocate Kirti Uppal represented Raut and requested the court to not insist on his physical presence due to his health.
Uppal informed the bench that Raut is a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy with heart-related ailments.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for Wagle and sought consideration of her age and pollution as reasons for her absence in court.
Apology sought
What is the contempt case against them
The contempt case against Wagle and Raut stemmed from their comments on Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Wagle had allegedly posted an abusive comment on social media, which he later deleted and apologized for.
Raut questioned the political neutrality of judges in his remarks.
The SCBA had sought consent from Attorney General R Venkataramani to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against them, which was granted on October 15.
Journalism defense
'That's okay...you control the journalists': SC bench on Jaising's defense
During the proceedings, Jaising defended journalism as a "hugely honorable profession" and expressed regret for not pursuing it full-time.
Responding to her remarks, the bench made a light-hearted comment, saying, "That's okay...you control the journalists."
Justice Kumar acknowledged Jaising's commitment to law but asked her to ensure compliance with court directions regarding additional affidavits.
Accountability emphasized
Accountability important, formal apologies must be recorded: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has made it clear that accountability is important, even if apologies are tendered after the fact.
The court stressed that formal apologies must be recorded on affidavits.
The contempt case stems from remarks made by Wagle and Raut concerning CJI Surya Kant and the judiciary after the Chief Justice declined to meet a delegation of Opposition leaders seeking to raise concerns over the Election Commission and protests in Delhi.