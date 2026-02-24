SC orders supplementary voter roll inclusion in Bengal's final list

The Supreme Court has invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure that eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll for West Bengal . The final list is due on February 28, but supplementary lists will be updated continuously until nominations close, the court directed. The court's intervention aims to ensure no voter is disenfranchised due to procedural timelines.

Voter inclusion Need for fairness in electoral process The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, emphasized the need for fairness in the electoral process. They stressed preserving the purity and sanctity of the electoral roll. The court's order comes after concerns that existing rules could exclude applicants moving less than 10 clear days before nominations from being included in the final roll.

Judicial manpower HC communication on pending cases The court's intervention came after a detailed communication from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The communication highlighted nearly 80 lakh cases flagged under categories like "logical discrepancies" and "unmapped category" required adjudication. Over 250 district and additional district judges are currently adjudicating around 50 lakh claims and objections. The Supreme Court noted that even if each judicial officer disposed of 250 cases a day, it would take roughly 80 days to complete this exercise.

Advertisement

Judicial assistance Additional manpower authorized to be roped in To meet the deadline, the Supreme Court has authorized the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to seek additional judicial manpower. This includes civil judges with at least three years' experience and serving or retired judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will bear their travel and related expenses.

Advertisement