Abhishek Banerjee gets SC nod for foreign medical treatment

The Calcutta High Court had earlier rejected Banerjee's plea on August 5, observing his reluctance to appear before a medical board at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital for an assessment.

The court had said, "In view of submission made on behalf of the applicant (Banerjee) that applicant will not appear before the medical board at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, this court finds the issue which is agitated before this court by filing application... ought not to be kept pending further."