SC issues notice to ECI on plea by Rahul Gandhi 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the ECI and CEC.

The court has tagged these new petitions with other pending cases challenging the validity of SIR in various states.

"Somebody will accept notice on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Otherwise, serve them," the court ordered.

The court also indicated it would ask one petitioner about his conduct but did not specify who this was.