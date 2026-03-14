SC stays defamation case against lawyer over Mamata book posts

The Supreme Court has stayed a defamation case against advocate Koustav Bagchi for posting extracts of a book about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, according to NDTV. The book, written by Dipak Kumar Ghosh, allegedly contained details of Banerjee's private life before she became chief minister. The case was filed after Bagchi shared these extracts on Facebook and allegedly commented on the matter on various television channels.

Legal proceedings Bagchi's plea to quash complaint filed The SC bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, interfered in the case. The court issued a notice and ordered status quo on a plea filed by Bagchi to quash the defamation complaint. The complaint was filed after he posted extracts of Ghosh's book on social media platforms and also allegedly made comments on the personal life of the chief minister on several television networks.

Defense arguments Book not named in complaint, continues to be in circulation Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave represented Bagchi in court and argued that the Calcutta High Court had earlier dismissed his revisional application against a trial court's order taking cognizance of defamation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). Dave also highlighted that the book was never named in the complaint and continues to be in circulation. He argued that cognizance should only be taken if the conduct is in discharge of "public functions" of a public functionary like Banerjee.

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