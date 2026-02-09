SC sends Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar back to HC 

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi High Court to hear former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction in the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case. The court directed both Sengar's appeal and the victim's plea for sentence enhancement to be heard together within three months. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice NV Anjaria was hearing Sengar's petition against the Delhi HC's recent order refusing to suspend his sentence.

Sentence status He has already served seven years Appearing for Sengar, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave said he has already served seven years and seven months of his 10-year sentence. Dave claimed that in cases involving term sentences, the penalty is typically suspended while the appeal is pending. However, the bench noted that Sengar is serving a life term in connection with the rape of the Unnao girl. "If you are serving life sentence in another offense, is that not...relevant consideration for suspension of sentence?" Justice Bagchi asked.

Media trial 'We are aware of media trial...': Chief Justice Kant During the hearing, Chief Justice Kant also expressed disapproval of the victim's advocate Mahmood Pracha's media statements about the case. "We are also aware of the media trial going on in this case, which we don't approve of it," he said. "You have no business to go to media if you are engaging as counsel in this...as CJI, I can't tolerate all these things," CJI told Pracha.

Appeal status Delhi High Court rejected plea for suspension of sentence In June 2024, the Delhi High Court rejected Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence in the death case, noting his criminal antecedents and lack of new developments in the case. On January 19, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Sengar in the custodial death case. Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed that although Sengar has served around 7.5 years, the delay in deciding his appeal was partly due to Sengar filing multiple applications.

