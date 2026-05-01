LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / After EVM tampering charges, gathering banned at 7 Kolkata strongrooms
After EVM tampering charges, gathering banned at 7 Kolkata strongrooms
This decision comes after a night of high drama at two counting centers

After EVM tampering charges, gathering banned at 7 Kolkata strongrooms

By Chanshimla Varah
May 01, 2026
03:11 pm
What's the story

The Kolkata Police have imposed a ban on gatherings in seven areas where ballot papers and polled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are currently stored. This decision comes after a night of high drama at two counting centers, triggered by allegations of suspicious activities by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The areas under the prohibitory orders include Sahid Kshudiram Bose Road, Judge's Court Road, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour Road, Lord Sinha Hall, Pramathesh Barua Sarani and Naresh Mitra Sarani (Beltala Road).

Twitter Post

Read order here

Protest escalation

TMC tweet alleged suspicious activity

The controversy began with a Trinamool Congress tweet citing suspicious activity inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata, where EVMs from all seven North Kolkata Assembly seats are stored. Trinamool workers soon gathered in large numbers as news spread that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on her way. She instead went to the strongroom of Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, where she spent over four hours before leaving after midnight.

Advertisement

TMC

Protest outside Netaji Indoor Stadium

Simultaneously, TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a protest outside a strongroom at Netaji Indoor Stadium. This was after Banerjee released a video warning workers about the possibility of EVM tampering and urged them to guard strongrooms until counting began. BJP candidates Tapas Roy and Santosh Kumar Pathak objecting to the gathering, leading to a brief confrontation between BJP and TMC party workers.

Advertisement

Official statement

TMC's allegations of suspicious activities dismissed

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has dismissed the TMC's allegations of suspicious activities. He clarified that strong rooms at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra were properly sealed in the presence of concerned candidates, election agents and observers after polling ended on Wednesday. The last strong room was sealed at 5:15am on Thursday, he added.

Postal ballot security

Postal ballots were being sorted, clarified Agarwal

Agarwal further clarified that postal ballots from various centers were being sorted by polling officials. He said returning officers informed political parties about this exercise through email. The separation of postal ballots was carried out in the corridors of polling booths from 4:00pm under supervision, he added. "They are all safe, secured and locked," Agarwal said, adding representatives from both TMC and BJP were shown everything related to the process.

Advertisement