Ramlila Maidan turned into fortress ahead of Congress-led anti-CEC rally

Furthermore, most of the security personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Delhi Police have also prepared a contingency plan for the safe evacuation of politicians, including Rahul Gandhi.

One gate at Ramlila Ground has been reserved for this purpose.

The venue can accommodate around 50,000 people and has eight entry and exit gates.

Two of these gates will be exclusively used by VVIPs and senior officers, while three others will be reserved for protesters after thorough security checks.