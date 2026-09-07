Video: Security officials pull BRS MLA's hair during protest
What's the story
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Telangana Police of manhandling its women legislators during a protest outside the state Legislative Assembly on Monday on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The BRS had organized a protest against what it called 1,000 days of unfulfilled promises by the Congress government, with members wearing black T-shirts as a symbol of their discontent.
Protest escalation
Scuffle breaks out between police and BRS MLAs
The protest turned violent when police stopped the BRS legislators from entering the Assembly premises.
The police cited lack of permission for the black T-shirts, leading to a scuffle at the gate.
The BRS has alleged that its women MLAs were manhandled by the police during the scuffle. Visuals shared on social media show a security official pulling former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's hair during the protest.
Twitter Post
Video shows confrontation
#WATCH | Telangana | A 'Swift Women Action Team' (SWAT) personnel of Hyderabad City Police pulled BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy's hair while she was being detained outside the state Assembly premises.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
BRS leaders were protesting against the Congress-led state government,… pic.twitter.com/ReeoUFEpeo
Allegations and response
Women MLAs manhandled, alleges BRS
According to the party, police grabbed the women by the throat, yanked their hair, and allegedly tore Reddy's saree while preventing her from approaching the Assembly.
She was reportedly left with minor injuries and broke down in tears when speaking to reporters about the incident.
"We view this as an insult to the entire women's community in a civilized society," she said, questioning the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's talk of empowering women under "Indiramma rule."
Criticism voiced
BRS calls for statewide protests
Senior BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were among those detained by police during the confrontation.
They were later shifted to Telangana Bhavan after being stopped from entering the assembly premises.
The BRS said it would lodge a formal complaint against the police with the Assembly Speaker and called for statewide protests over this issue.