Shiv Sena (UBT) leader joins Shinde faction before key election
What's the story
In a major political shift, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir has joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena. The development comes as a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray's camp. Ahir, a former Member of Legislative Assembly from Worli and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, has filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as a candidate from Shinde's faction.
Political transition
Ahir's defection amid ongoing turmoil
Ahir started his political career with the Indian National Congress before moving to the Nationalist Congress Party. He later joined the undivided Shiv Sena when Aaditya Thackeray entered electoral politics from Worli. His defection comes amid ongoing turmoil in Uddhav Thackeray's camp, four years after a split in 2022 when Shinde took most of the party's MLAs along with him.
Strengthening numbers
Six Lok Sabha MPs defect to Shinde's camp
Notably, Ahir's defection comes just days after six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) defected to Shinde's faction. The MPs are Sanjay Haribhai Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omraje Nimbalkar. Their defection further strengthens Shinde's position within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and reduces Uddhav Thackeray's faction to just three Lok Sabha MPs.
Public address
Uddhav Thackeray addresses public gathering in Dharashiv
In light of these developments, Uddhav Thackeray addressed a large public gathering in Dharashiv as part of his multi-district outreach campaign across Maharashtra. He launched sharp attacks on the ruling establishment and raised concerns over industrial development in the state. "In the last 10 years, has even one company come to Maharashtra? Everything goes to Gujarat, Gujarat," Thackeray said.