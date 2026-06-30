Shiv Sena (UBT) leader joins Shinde faction before key election

Public address

Uddhav Thackeray addresses public gathering in Dharashiv

In light of these developments, Uddhav Thackeray addressed a large public gathering in Dharashiv as part of his multi-district outreach campaign across Maharashtra. He launched sharp attacks on the ruling establishment and raised concerns over industrial development in the state. "In the last 10 years, has even one company come to Maharashtra? Everything goes to Gujarat, Gujarat," Thackeray said.