Sachin Ahir wins key post day after quitting Uddhav camp

Election implications

'He's our player who will bat, bowl and field'

Reacting to his close aide switching sides, Aaditya said the party gave Ahir everything but still betrayed the party. "Bring him to me and I will ask him what...the party didn't give him," he said. Within the Mahayuti, leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Krupal Tumane lobbied for the Deputy Chairperson position. However, Shinde gave the position to Ahir, saying, "He is a grassroots worker and people love his style of politics." "He's our player who will bat, bowl and field."