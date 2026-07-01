Sachin Ahir wins key post day after quitting Uddhav camp
What's the story
Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir has been elected unopposed as the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The election took place a day after he switched his allegiance from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction to Eknath Shinde's camp. Ahir was elected unopposed after Mahavikas Aghadi candidate JM Abhyankar withdrew his nomination at the request of parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil.
Political career
Ahir's defection a setback for Uddhav Sena
Ahir, a former MLA from Worli, was a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray. He started his political career with the Congress before moving to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and then to the undivided Shiv Sena. His exit from Uddhav Sena is a major blow for the party, as it comes on the heels of six MPs defecting to Shinde's camp, bolstering the NDA's strength in Parliament.
Criticism voiced
Uddhav Sena leaders react strongly to defection
The defection has drawn sharp criticism from leaders in Uddhav Sena. Sanjay Raut slammed Ahir's "political hunger" and lack of integrity, calling for introspection within the party. "There is something called integrity in politics and personal life. He (Sachin Ahir) has been a very special person to Aaditya Thackeray... But political hunger has grown so much that integrity and loyalty have no value left..." he said.
Election implications
'He's our player who will bat, bowl and field'
Reacting to his close aide switching sides, Aaditya said the party gave Ahir everything but still betrayed the party. "Bring him to me and I will ask him what...the party didn't give him," he said. Within the Mahayuti, leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Krupal Tumane lobbied for the Deputy Chairperson position. However, Shinde gave the position to Ahir, saying, "He is a grassroots worker and people love his style of politics." "He's our player who will bat, bowl and field."