'Several threats emerging...only NDA can ensure safety': Shah in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed Kerala 's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). He alleged that both alliances are unable to keep the state safe from extremist groups, as they consider them vote banks. "Only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can keep Kerala safe," he said.

Development goals Shah links security with development in Kerala Addressing a conclave organized by the Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi, Shah said that while the law and order situation in Kerala may seem calm, "several threats are slowly emerging" which could become dangerous. He linked security with development, saying that a secure Kerala is as important as a developed one. He stressed that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed India by 2047," adding "the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala."

Safety emphasis Shah highlights NDA's role in Kerala's safety and development Shah also referred to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), saying both LDF and UDF neither opposed nor supported it. "By banning the PFI, we put its entire cadre behind bars, and the whole country became safer as a result," he said. He called for identifying "unseen dangers operating behind the curtain."