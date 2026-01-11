'Several threats emerging...only NDA can ensure safety': Shah in Kerala
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). He alleged that both alliances are unable to keep the state safe from extremist groups, as they consider them vote banks. "Only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can keep Kerala safe," he said.
Development goals
Shah links security with development in Kerala
Addressing a conclave organized by the Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi, Shah said that while the law and order situation in Kerala may seem calm, "several threats are slowly emerging" which could become dangerous. He linked security with development, saying that a secure Kerala is as important as a developed one. He stressed that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed India by 2047," adding "the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala."
Safety emphasis
Shah highlights NDA's role in Kerala's safety and development
Shah also referred to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), saying both LDF and UDF neither opposed nor supported it. "By banning the PFI, we put its entire cadre behind bars, and the whole country became safer as a result," he said. He called for identifying "unseen dangers operating behind the curtain."
Political strategy
Shah sees BJP's Thiruvananthapuram win as step toward state government
Earlier, at a different event, Shah called the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation a "stepping stone" to form a BJP government in Kerala. He said their ultimate goal is to form a government under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP chief minister. These objectives can only be fulfilled by the NDA, he added.