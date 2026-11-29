Shami meets BJP president, sparks political debut speculations
What's the story
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's recent meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi has sparked speculation of a possible political debut. The meeting, which also saw the presence of BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali, comes weeks after Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, details of their discussion remain under wraps.
Career transition
Shami retired from Test cricket on November 6
Shami retired from Test cricket on November 6, ending a 13-year-long career in the format. He ended his career with 229 wickets in 64 matches.
His last Test was against Australia during the World Test Championship final.
The meeting with Nabin comes after Shami's previous interactions with political figures, including Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.
Team change
Chahal joined BJP recently
Notably, fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had joined the BJP recently and was appointed as a special invitee to the party's national OBC Morcha executive committee.
This move is seen as a big boost for the BJP ahead of the UP election.
Meanwhile, in domestic cricket, Shami plays for Bengal and will represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2027 after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants.