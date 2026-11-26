Sharad Pawar hospitalized
What's the story
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Baramati MP Supriya Sule, his daughter, has indicated that dehydration could be behind his health issues. Sule said, "Admitting baba to Breach Candy Hospital. Looks like it's dehydration." In a post on X, she urged her father to slow down and travel less due to his busy schedule but acknowledged his dedication, saying he "loves his work toooo much."
Health history
Pawar was hospitalized earlier this month
He has been hospitalized several times in recent months.
Earlier this month, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after complaining of cough and chest pain. After two days of observation, he was discharged on November 4.
However, within hours of his discharge from the Pune facility, he was readmitted to Breach Candy Hospital for further medical evaluation.
Follow-up care
He visited the hospital on November 12
Pawar was later discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after receiving treatment for a chest and respiratory infection.
He also visited the hospital on November 12 for a follow-up on his treatment for a chest and respiratory infection.
Pawar is 85 years old.