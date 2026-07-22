Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet Modi amid allegiance switch buzz
What's the story
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office on Wednesday. The meeting comes amid protests by opposition MPs outside Parliament. Pictures from the meeting show PM Modi and Pawar sharing light moments and exchanging notes. Another picture showed the PM welcoming the senior leader at his office door.
Legislative strategy
NCP (SP) MPs crucial for government's parliamentary strategy
The meeting is significant as the government is trying to garner two-thirds support in Parliament for the Delimitation Bill.
The NCP (SP) has eight MPs who are crucial for the government's parliamentary strategy.
The Centre intends to reintroduce this bill during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The party had earlier hinted at possible support for the bill if given a written assurance on increasing seats by 50%.
Speculation
Political speculation intensifies as opposition protests continue
Sule had said at a press conference last week, "Give the 50% seats increase condition on paper, then we will discuss."
However, she had declared that her party remains firmly with the INDIA alliance.
"There are several rumors about us. All information is source-driven. Our party is being maligned. There is no question of us going anywhere. We are in INDIA alliance," Sule said.