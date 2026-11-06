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Home / News / Politics News / Shashi Tharoor congratulates Nithya Raman on becoming LA mayor
Shashi Tharoor congratulates Nithya Raman on becoming LA mayor
Tharoor also took a dig at Indian mayors for their limited powers under a British-era system

Shashi Tharoor congratulates Nithya Raman on becoming LA mayor

By Snehil Singh
Nov 06, 2026
11:59 am
What's the story

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has congratulated Nithya Raman on her election as the Mayor of Los Angeles. The Kerala-born politician is the first Indian-American and first South Asian to hold this position. In his post on X, Tharoor wrote, "A daughter of Thiruvananthapuram, Nithya Raman, is the new Mayor of Los Angeles." He also took a dig at Indian mayors for their limited powers under a British-era system.

Power contrast

Tharoor on Indian mayors

Tharoor's post also drew attention to the fact that two of America's largest cities will now be led by people of Indian origin, referring to New York City and its mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

He wrote, "I'm sure they will do a far better job than their counterparts back in India, who are reduced to powerlessness by a British-era system that disperses authority and budgets."

In most Indian cities, mayors are political heads but lack executive authority.

Twitter Post

Tharoor welcomes Raman's election as mayor of Los Angeles

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Career path

Raman's early life and career

Raman was born in India and moved to the US with her family at the age of six. She studied at Harvard University and earned a master's degree in urban planning from MIT.

Before entering politics, she worked on homelessness issues and co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

She was first elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, becoming its first South Asian member and first Asian-American woman on the council.

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Campaign focus

Raman's victory in LA mayoral election

Raman won another term in 2024 before contesting the mayoral election. Her campaign focused on housing affordability, homelessness, and improving municipal services, as well as promises to improve street lighting and repair potholes.

She defeated Karen Bass in the mayoral race with 52.70% of votes counted so far. Bass has conceded defeat and committed to a smooth transition for Raman.

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