Shashi Tharoor congratulates Nithya Raman on becoming LA mayor
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has congratulated Nithya Raman on her election as the Mayor of Los Angeles. The Kerala-born politician is the first Indian-American and first South Asian to hold this position. In his post on X, Tharoor wrote, "A daughter of Thiruvananthapuram, Nithya Raman, is the new Mayor of Los Angeles." He also took a dig at Indian mayors for their limited powers under a British-era system.
Power contrast
Tharoor on Indian mayors
Tharoor's post also drew attention to the fact that two of America's largest cities will now be led by people of Indian origin, referring to New York City and its mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
He wrote, "I'm sure they will do a far better job than their counterparts back in India, who are reduced to powerlessness by a British-era system that disperses authority and budgets."
In most Indian cities, mayors are political heads but lack executive authority.
Twitter Post
Tharoor welcomes Raman's election as mayor of Los Angeles
A daughter of Thiruvananthapuram, @nithyavraman, is the new Mayor of Los Angeles! And with @ZohranKMamdani in New York, America’s two biggest cities will be run by people of Indian origin!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 5, 2026
I’m sure they will do a far better job than their counterparts back in India, who are… pic.twitter.com/ThfoKZzrlp
Career path
Raman's early life and career
Raman was born in India and moved to the US with her family at the age of six. She studied at Harvard University and earned a master's degree in urban planning from MIT.
Before entering politics, she worked on homelessness issues and co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.
She was first elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, becoming its first South Asian member and first Asian-American woman on the council.
Campaign focus
Raman's victory in LA mayoral election
Raman won another term in 2024 before contesting the mayoral election. Her campaign focused on housing affordability, homelessness, and improving municipal services, as well as promises to improve street lighting and repair potholes.
She defeated Karen Bass in the mayoral race with 52.70% of votes counted so far. Bass has conceded defeat and committed to a smooth transition for Raman.