Shashi Tharoor congratulates Nithya Raman on becoming LA mayor

Tharoor's post also drew attention to the fact that two of America's largest cities will now be led by people of Indian origin, referring to New York City and its mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

He wrote, "I'm sure they will do a far better job than their counterparts back in India, who are reduced to powerlessness by a British-era system that disperses authority and budgets."

In most Indian cities, mayors are political heads but lack executive authority.