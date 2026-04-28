'Tharoor told me Congress may be anti-women': Rijiju's big claim 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress party of being anti-women, citing a conversation he had with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor . In an interview with ANI, Rijiju claimed Tharoor once told him in Parliament hall that the "Congress may be anti-women, but no woman would consider Shashi Tharoor anti-women." To this, Rijiju replied, "Yes, I agree that no one would call you anti-women, but your party is anti-women."

MP 'Tharoor accepted that Congress is anti-women' He stated that Tharoor in a way "accepted" that his party, Congress, has an anti-women stance. "He meant that even if Congress may be anti-women, women would not consider Shashi Tharoor anti-women. So what does that mean? It means that, in a way, he also accepted that Congress is anti-women. And I also accepted that he may not personally be anti-women, but his party is anti-women," the Union Minister stated.

Bill controversy BJP accuses Congress of being anti-women Ever since the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in Parliament this month as it couldn't get a 2/3 majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Congress of being anti-women. Rijiju had alleged earlier that Congress "celebrated" depriving women of their rights by voting against this bill. He said, "It has been established that Congress is anti-women."

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