'She used Inshallah': Row over Bengal IPS officer's transfer explained 

However, Bano's transfer has raised eyebrows as it comes after Hindu right-wing groups objected to her use of Islamic greetings in a YouTube video encouraging students to pursue civil services.

In the video, she greeted viewers with "Assalamu Alaikum" and used phrases like "Inshallah" while sharing her civil services journey.

Right-wing groups soon questioned her neutrality as a serving officer for using these expressions.

They argued that a serving officer "should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication."