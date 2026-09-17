'She used Inshallah': Row over Bengal IPS officer's transfer explained
What's the story
IPS officer Bushra Bano was suddenly transferred from her post as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur, West Bengal, on Monday, just two-and-a-half months after taking charge. The transfer order, dated September 14, cited "public interest" as the reason for her reassignment. She has now been posted as Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police, as per the Bengal government order.
Controversial video
Transfer follows backlash over Islamic greetings
However, Bano's transfer has raised eyebrows as it comes after Hindu right-wing groups objected to her use of Islamic greetings in a YouTube video encouraging students to pursue civil services.
In the video, she greeted viewers with "Assalamu Alaikum" and used phrases like "Inshallah" while sharing her civil services journey.
Right-wing groups soon questioned her neutrality as a serving officer for using these expressions.
They argued that a serving officer "should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication."
Video
What she said
"I am sharing this with you all so that other people benefit from it," Bano had said.
She praised the government-run coaching center at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), from which she completed her studies, for the benefit of minorities, women and SC/ST students.
"I urge more students to enroll at such centers. I am sure that more students will benefit from these coaching centers, and Inshallah [God Willing] will qualify competitive exams so that they can serve the country."
Counter
'She did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind'
After the video, an outfit called 'Hindu Legal Fund' said it had submitted a complaint to West Bengal Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, demanding action against Bano.
"She began with Assalamu Alaikum, used Inshallah, concluded with Jazak Allah, and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind. A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action," the right-wing group posted on X.
Career path
'What kind of India are you building, Modi?'
Hours after the complaint, the BJP government transferred IPS officer Bano and two officers of the state police service, citing "public interest."
Opposition leaders have questioned this decision, alleging discrimination.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi slammed the state government and urged the IPS Association to take note of the matter.
"Instead of standing by her, the state government transferred her the very next day. What kind of India are you building, Modi ji?" he posted on X.
Political fallout
Opposition leaders react to Bano's transfer
Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called out the hypocrisy over the move, writing on X, "For a country whose Prime Minister inaugurated the new Parliament with a sengol and bare-chested sadhus, transferring a Muslim IPS officer for saying Assalamu Alaikum and Inshallah is ridiculous. We are a nation gone mad, poisoned with hate and bigotry. God Save India."
Bano, a Kannauj native with a PhD from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), had cracked the UPSC exam in 2021.