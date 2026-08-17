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Home / News / Politics News / 'Relieve me...': Shehzad Poonawala submits second resignation letter 
'Relieve me...': Shehzad Poonawala submits second resignation letter 
Poonawalla has resigned from all party positions

'Relieve me...': Shehzad Poonawala submits second resignation letter 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 17, 2026
10:37 am
What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla has submitted a second resignation letter to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his first one was rejected. In a new letter released on Monday, Poonawalla thanked the BJP for its initial refusal to accept his resignation and its request for him to reconsider his decision. However, he said after "hard contemplation," he wants to be relieved from his role as National Spokesperson and active primary member of the BJP.

Gratitude expressed

Cited financial, personal reasons behind decision

In his letter, Poonawalla also thanked Prime Minister Modi and party president Nitin Nabin. He also expressed "gratefulness, love, affection and highest regard" for senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and B L Santosh.

"In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non dynast, even be possible," he said.

Reason

He would move to private sector

Without naming anyone, he said, "The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision."

He said he would move to the private sector because of "pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances."

While he is leaving the party, he said he would continue to support the vision and work of PM Modi and the BJP "in whatever format possible."

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Twitter Post

Read letter here

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Journey

He rose to fame in 2017

Poonawala, a lawyer by training, started his political career with the Congress party.

He rose to fame in 2017 when he publicly questioned the Congress election process, alleging it was rigged in favor of Rahul Gandhi.

After leaving Congress, he joined BJP and became its national spokesperson. Recently, Poonawala shared an old interview clip where he said it was time for him to move on from active politics.

Brother

Poonawala is younger brother of political commentator Tehseen Poonawala

Poonawala is the younger brother of political commentator Tehseen Poonawala.

The two have been on opposite sides of the political spectrum since the BJP leader left Congress and started attacking its leadership.

Tehseen regularly appears on TV as a Congress supporter and criticizes Modi's government. Their public fallout has often led to heated exchanges, political potshots, and sarcasm during live debates on news channels.

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