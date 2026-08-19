'Political parties don't pay karyakartas': Shehzad Poonawalla after quitting BJP
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who resigned from all party positions and primary membership this month, has cited "pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances" as the reason for his decision. Poonawalla has said he would move to the private sector but promised to continue supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the BJP's work.
Financial burden
'I need to pay my rent'
In an interview with NDTV, Poonawalla revealed that he had been contemplating his resignation since 2024.
He said he was looking for new opportunities as his current role didn't pay much.
"I need to pay my rent. My landlord is not going to give me free rent because I'm from the BJP. He's asking me for rent on the 1st. Political parties don't pay karyakartas (workers)," he said.
Resignation rationale
'I neither take benefits nor am I a politician's son'
Further explaining reasons for his decision, Poonawalla pointed out that while most politicians fall in the "leta" (taking some benefits) or "beta" (someone's son) category, he belonged to neither.
"I neither do leta, that means taking anything, nor am I some big politician's beta."
"We are so used to seeing Sachin Pilots or we are so used to seeing all these netas and betas...we assume that everyone has that lifestyle," he continued.
"I don't come from legacy," he said.
Speculation addressed
Resignation not sudden, leadership reached out to me: Poonawalla
Poonawalla also addressed speculation surrounding his resignation, saying it was not sudden.
He said he had been thinking about it since 2024 and that the party leadership reached out to him after he first expressed his desire to quit a few weeks ago.
"Whoever needed to reach out to me already reached out," he said.
"But honestly, my conscience doesn't allow me. The BJP is not my employment opportunity. The BJP is my ideological opportunity."
Conspiracy dismissed
Dismisses conspiracy theories surrounding his exit
On various conspiracy theories surrounding his exit, including an alleged "sting operation" video, he said he was hearing of any such video for the first time and that there was no truth in the stories floating around on social media.
'I don't pursue these things. Whoever is spreading this is not making it salacious enough," he said.
In his resignation letter, Poonawalla had mentioned "the events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals," without taking names or specifying details.
Ideological commitment
I'm not switching back to Congress, says Poonawalla
He also admitted that he did not expect the BJP to sustain him but even so, he still remains committed to the party's and the Prime Minister's vision.
He said, "I'm not a bhavishya vakta (future teller) like Rahul Gandhi, but all I can say....is that there is no greater leader this country has had, or will have."
He also ruled out switching back to Congress unless all Gandhi siblings and Sonia are removed and they apologize for Nehru's actions.