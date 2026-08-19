'Political parties don't pay karyakartas': Shehzad Poonawalla after quitting BJP

In an interview with NDTV, Poonawalla revealed that he had been contemplating his resignation since 2024.

He said he was looking for new opportunities as his current role didn't pay much.

"I need to pay my rent. My landlord is not going to give me free rent because I'm from the BJP. He's asking me for rent on the 1st. Political parties don't pay karyakartas (workers)," he said.