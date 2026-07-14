Shiv Sena corporator arrested for assaulting doctors gets bail
What's the story
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been granted bail by a local court in Kalyan, days after his arrest for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic hospital in Dombivli. The incident occurred on July 6 when doctors advised a pregnant woman that she shift to another hospital as Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds at the facility were full. Angered, the family contacted corporator Mhatre, who, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the doctor and staffers.
Legal developments
Mhatre complained of chest pain, was admitted to hospital
Mhatre was arrested on July 8, with three of his aides being apprehended a day earlier.
After his arrest, Mhatre complained of chest pain and was admitted to Thane District Civil Hospital.
The police sought permission to produce him via video conference due to his health concerns but were denied by Judicial Magistrate First Class K S Katkade, who ordered in-person production instead.
Bail arguments
Accused has no personal grudge against doctor involved: Defense
Mhatre's bail plea was filed on health grounds, citing his single kidney and high blood pressure.
The plea argued that he had no personal grudge against the doctor involved and was "helping citizens in his capacity as a public representative."
The defense had earlier opposed his bail, citing criminal cases against him.
The defense, however, argued he had been acquitted or proceedings quashed in those cases, except for one pending against him.
Assault charges
2 doctors resigned in protest
Mhatre and his aides were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting public servants, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, unlawful assembly, and rioting.
After the incident, two doctors resigned "out of fear."
One of the doctors said he had left the city after receiving threats and would "never go back."