Sanjay Raut questions missing silver brick donated to Ram Mandir
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of a 4kg silver brick that was donated for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He demanded a detailed investigation and accountability from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In a post on X, Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had donated ₹1 crore along with the silver brick during temple construction in front of thousands of party workers and saints.
Investigation demand
Raut demands probe into trust
Raut alleged that years later, there has been no receipt or update from the trust about the donation. He wrote on X, "Serious questions over the missing 4kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya." The MP also targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the donation controversy. His demand comes amid an ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya temple.
Twitter Post
Sanjay Raut calls for investigation, accountability
“Serious questions over the missing 4 kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 26, 2026
Uddhav Thackeray ji had generously contributed ₹1 crore + this sacred silver brick in the presence of thousands of Shiv Sainiks & saints. Yet, years later, no… pic.twitter.com/fy1HoTTg3n
Legal proceedings
FIR filed in connection with embezzlement case
An FIR has been filed in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, and Manish Yadav. The case was registered after former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey alleged that ₹7 crore to ₹7.5 crore in donations had been misappropriated from the temple.
Investigation team
SIT formed to investigate matter
In light of the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14. The SIT was constituted after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust for an investigation into offerings made at the temple. Eight people named in the FIR have been arrested so far. These individuals were involved in counting cash and valuables received as temple donations.