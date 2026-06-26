Sanjay Raut questions missing silver brick donated to Ram Mandir

Investigation demand

Raut demands probe into trust

Raut alleged that years later, there has been no receipt or update from the trust about the donation. He wrote on X, "Serious questions over the missing 4kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya." The MP also targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the donation controversy. His demand comes amid an ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya temple.