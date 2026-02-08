Sidhus's BJP switch? Buzz builds as Navjot Kaur escalates rhetoric

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was first suspended from the party in December, quit the party on January 31 and was subsequently expelled, fueling speculation of her possible return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhupesh Baghel announced her expulsion on Friday. Her husband, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu , continues to be with the Congress.

Political tensions Openly critical of Punjab Congress leadership Navjot Kaur has been openly critical of the Punjab Congress leadership, especially state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. In a recent social media post, she accused Warring of corruption and internal sabotage while praising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has led to speculation that the Sidhu couple may return to the BJP, where they started their political careers years ago.

Career path Navjot Kaur's political journey Navjot Kaur joined the BJP ahead of the 2012 Punjab Assembly polls and won her first election from Amritsar East. She was made chief parliamentary secretary in the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government. However, she soon raised allegations against her own NDA government over "unfair distribution of funds" for her constituency's development and accused it of corruption.

Party shifts Sidhu's political journey since 2015 In December 2015, Navjot Kaur welcomed the Aam Aadmi Party's overtures toward her husband. However, in April 2016, the BJP nominated Navjot Singh to the Rajya Sabha. The couple later quit the BJP over its alliance with SAD and joined Congress ahead of the February 2017 elections. After Congress's victory, Navjot Singh was made a Cabinet minister under CM Amarinder Singh but resigned in 2019 amid disagreements over governance issues like the Guru Granth Sahib desecration case handling.

