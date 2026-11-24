Satyaki claims these statements are "factually inaccurate, historically misleading," and prejudicial to Savarkar's reputation.

The first objection is about a passage that suggests Savarkar collaborated with British colonial authorities against Indian freedom fighters.

The passage in question read, "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of....British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."