Sonia Gandhi gets legal notice over Savarkar references in memoir
What's the story
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been issued a legal notice by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, over references to the freedom fighter in her recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Satyaki has alleged that Savarkar is portrayed in a "distorted" manner and demanded an unconditional apology and public clarification from Gandhi. The legal notice, sent through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, highlights statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book.
Notice details
Objection on Gandhi's portrayal of Savarkar
Satyaki claims these statements are "factually inaccurate, historically misleading," and prejudicial to Savarkar's reputation.
The first objection is about a passage that suggests Savarkar collaborated with British colonial authorities against Indian freedom fighters.
The passage in question read, "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of....British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."
Argument
What notice said on page 201
According to the notice, this statement creates the impression that Savarkar was associated with, or responsible for, informing on Indian freedom fighters or collaborating with British authorities.
It categorically rejects this notion, claiming it is unsupported by the historical context in which Savarkar's imprisonment, petitions, and political actions must be examined. It also states that Savarkar was imprisoned for a long time and subjected to harsh living conditions, including incarceration in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands.
Philosophy dispute
Misleading characterization of Savarkar's political vision, alleges Satyaki
The second objection is on page 443, where Savarkar's political vision is described as one of Hindu supremacy.
The memoir links this vision to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and other organizations known as the Sangh Parivar.
The notice argues that this characterization oversimplifies Savarkar's political philosophy and doesn't reflect the historical context of his writings.
Passage
Passage on page 443
The passage on page 443 of the memoir reads: "A contrary vision, articulated by Gandhiji's contemporary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founder of the ideology known as Hindutva, views India as primarily a nation where Hindus are supreme - an outlook espoused by the RSS, the BJP, and their numerous affiliates across the country known collectively as the 'Sangh Parivar,' or 'Family of the RSS'."
Historical reference
Notice highlights discrepancies with official recognition of Savarkar
The notice also refers to actions taken by former prime minister Indira Gandhi's government.
These include issuing a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Savarkar and recognizing activists who suffered imprisonment during the Bhaganagar Unarmed Resistance Movement led by him as freedom fighters.
The notice states that these documented state acts stand as proof of official and personal recognition of Savarkar's patriotism.
Demands outlined
Legal action threatened if demands not met
The legal notice demands an unconditional written apology and public clarification from Gandhi. It also asks her to support her claims with authentic historical material or correct the alleged inaccuracies.
The publisher of the memoir, HarperCollins Publishers India, is also urged to correct or withdraw the disputed passages in future editions.
Satyaki has given Gandhi 15 days to comply with these demands.
"....if she fails to respond, he intends to file a petition against her in...Pune District Court," Kolhatkar said.