Why did Sonia decline prime ministership in 2004? Memoir answers 

She recalls a moment of clarity when she told herself, "Sonia, be true to yourself, I could hear myself say. 'You've always known it. Just leave it!'"

After making this decision, she informed her son Rahul Gandhi.

"I woke up in a few hours, went straight to my son's room....'I've made up my mind. I'm going to stick to my stand,' I told him. He stepped up to me and with his arms around me said, 'It's the right decision.'"