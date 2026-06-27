Sonia Gandhi's Gaza conflict remarks spark political war
What's the story
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has criticized the Indian government's silence on the ongoing Gaza conflict. In an opinion piece, she alleged that India is prioritizing its relationship with Israel over its traditional support for Palestinian rights. She also linked this shift in policy to larger foreign policy issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and prioritizing vote bank politics over foreign policy considerations.
Human cost
Gandhi cited UN report on Israel's alleged genocide in Gaza
In her article, Gandhi referred to a report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She also highlighted the humanitarian crisis, with over 20,000 children killed and 44,000 injured. The Congress leader slammed global inaction and accused the international community of failing to intervene despite evidence and legal proceedings.
Call to action
India 'lone voice of silence': Gandhi
Gandhi slammed the central government for its silence on Gaza and for not taking a strong stand against civilian suffering. She called India a "lone voice of silence" and said this inaction is "morally reprehensible but also inexplicable from a national interest perspective." The Congress leader also warned that moving away from India's traditional support for Palestine could hurt the country's global standing.
Counter-criticism
BJP accuses Congress of vote bank politics
The BJP has hit back at Gandhi's article, accusing the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics at the expense of foreign policy. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said India has repeatedly articulated its position on Gaza and Palestine, even providing humanitarian aid. He also pointed out India's voting record at the United Nations on ceasefire resolutions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Palestine's highest civilian honor.