The BJP has accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and prioritizing vote bank politics

Sonia Gandhi's Gaza conflict remarks spark political war

By Snehil Singh 11:38 am Jun 27, 202611:38 am

What's the story

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has criticized the Indian government's silence on the ongoing Gaza conflict. In an opinion piece, she alleged that India is prioritizing its relationship with Israel over its traditional support for Palestinian rights. She also linked this shift in policy to larger foreign policy issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and prioritizing vote bank politics over foreign policy considerations.