Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares her memoir

The 544-page memoir, published by Alfred A. Knopf globally and HarperCollins India in India, begins in Cambridge, England, in 1965.

It chronicles Gandhi's life from her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi to her transition into the Nehru-Gandhi family and her adaptation to Indian life.

The narrative also revisits personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash (1980), Indira Gandhi's assassination (1984), and Rajiv's assassination (1991).