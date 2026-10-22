Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares her memoir
What's the story
Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Indian National Congress party, has made her Instagram debut. She shared a video of herself receiving the first copies of her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love on Thursday. The book is set to come out on November 10. In her post, she described the memoir as "a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong."
Book details
More about the memoir
The 544-page memoir, published by Alfred A. Knopf globally and HarperCollins India in India, begins in Cambridge, England, in 1965.
It chronicles Gandhi's life from her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi to her transition into the Nehru-Gandhi family and her adaptation to Indian life.
The narrative also revisits personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash (1980), Indira Gandhi's assassination (1984), and Rajiv's assassination (1991).
Political insights
The book to offer an insider's perspective on India
The memoir also touches on the political and social shifts Gandhi has seen in India over six decades.
It is described as a personal story of love, family, and identity while offering an insider's perspective on the country's journey.
Earlier, Penguin Random House India backed out of publishing the memoir amid reports that Gandhi refused "editorial changes" to the manuscript.
However, the publisher denied any such motive behind its decision.