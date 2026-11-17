Sonia Gandhi's memoir sells over 2L copies in a week
What's the story
Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has sold over two lakh copies within a week of its release. The book launch event was held at ITC Maurya in Delhi and attended by several prominent figures, including Congress leaders and members of the opposition INDIA bloc. HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan announced the record-breaking sales at the event, calling it India's fastest-selling book and debut non-fiction work.
Sales milestones
Fastest delivered book in India
Padmanabhan also revealed that over 15,000 copies were delivered within 10 minutes on publication day, making it the fastest-delivered book in India's publishing history.
Industry insiders say a book is generally considered a bestseller in India after selling 10,000 copies. However, the threshold for bestseller status can vary based on factors such as author and genre.
Author's reaction
'Thought readers would take time to be impressed'
Gandhi, a first-time author, was surprised by the response to her memoir. She said she thought readers would take a few weeks to be impressed but was overwhelmed by the immediate reaction.
"I am deeply touched by the love and affection people have shown in their comments," she said at the event.
Publishing details
Penguin Random House was initially set to publish the memoir
Initially, Penguin Random House was to publish the memoir, but HarperCollins India took over after disagreements over editorial changes.
Padmanabhan didn't reveal how they secured the book but said they had less than 12 weeks to prepare it for readers.
The book is a personal memoir with politics as a backdrop or framework, according to Gandhi.