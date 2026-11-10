Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging': How world leaders impressed or annoyed her

Gandhi writes about Clinton's "roving eye" at the reception, where she noticed him "surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women present" even as the Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided a little by then.

She also recalls her encounter with Nikolas Sarkozy during his visit to India, describing his "arrogant manner."

In contrast, Gandhi fondly remembers a lighthearted interaction with Princess Diana. British royal spoke to Gandhi's mother in Italian and affectionately called her "Nonna."