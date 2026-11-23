SP president Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that the seat-sharing formula will be based on winnability, not a fixed number of seats.

He said, "We will sit and talk about who can win from where and then decide our candidates. Winnability will be the sole criterion, as only through this can we defeat the BJP."

This comes after Yadav had earlier said that Congress wanted 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly.