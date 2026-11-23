UP polls: SP, Congress panels to hold seat-sharing talks
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have formed four-member panels each to negotiate seat-sharing for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The talks will be held in Delhi on November 23 and 24, Hindustan Times reported. Both parties are key partners of the INDIA bloc. The discussions will cover all 403 seats in a constituency-wise manner, considering local strength and electoral processes.
Panel leadership
SP panel headed by Ram Gopal Yadav
The SP panel is headed by national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav. Other members include Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Chaudhary, along with SP state president Shyam Lal Pal.
The Congress panel includes UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhna Mishra, state working president Imran Masood, and AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.
Strategy focus
Seat-sharing to be based on winnability: Akhilesh Yadav
SP president Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that the seat-sharing formula will be based on winnability, not a fixed number of seats.
He said, "We will sit and talk about who can win from where and then decide our candidates. Winnability will be the sole criterion, as only through this can we defeat the BJP."
This comes after Yadav had earlier said that Congress wanted 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly.
Seat negotiations
Congress flexible on numbers, wants 'respectable share'
The Congress has since clarified that it is flexible on numbers and wants a "respectable share."
Gautam said, "We will have a threadbare discussion one after the other (on) seats, sitting across the table in Delhi tomorrow."
Mishra called the formation of panels a "good start" and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to strengthening alliances.
Opposition response
BJP reacts to INDIA bloc alliance in UP
In response to the formation of panels, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the SP-Congress alliance will not affect the state's political landscape.
He said voters remember SP's previous tenure when lawlessness was rampant, and Congress has no base left in UP.
In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP won a second successive term with 255 seats, while SP and Congress won 111 and two seats respectively.
Election results
SP-Congress fared well as allies in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
However, both parties fared well as allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. SP won 37 seats, Congress six, and BJP 33.
With 202 seats required for a majority in the assembly, leaders from both sides have indicated that a winnability-driven seat-by-seat understanding is crucial to challenge the BJP.
The Delhi talks are likely to pave the way for more alliance coordination ahead.