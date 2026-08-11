Tamil Nadu Speaker attends anti-abortion rally, sparks controversy
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader JCD Prabhakar has sparked a controversy after attending an anti-abortion rally in Chennai. The event, the 5th National March for Life, was held on August 8 and 9 at Stella Maris College by the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore. Over 5,000 people attended the rally to protest against abortion rights and promote unborn life protection.
Controversial statement
Prabhakar's comments on abortion rights met with backlash
During the event, Prabhakar echoed anti-abortion sentiments, saying "life begins at conception." He called every unborn child dignified and said all children are God's blessings.
His comments were met with criticism from progressive voices and rights advocates, who pointed to a Supreme Court of India ruling in 2021 that recognized a woman's right to choose abortion as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Public outcry
BJP leader, women's rights activist slam Prabhakar
Women's rights activist Shalin Maria Lawrence slammed Prabhakar for attending the rally, questioning if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay endorsed his views.
She wrote on X, "What a stupid thing to do! Abortion rights in India are constitutional."
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayanan Thirupathy also criticized Prabhakar's participation, calling it controversial and against women's rights.
He wrote, "The Speaker's participation in this event has now become controversial as it is against the rights of Women."
Legal clarification
Health minister clarifies legal position on abortion
Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj sought to clarify the legal position on abortion in light of Prabhakar's remarks.
He said, "Abortion is regulated through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act."
He emphasized that under current law, women can legally have an abortion up to 20 weeks into their pregnancy and acknowledged that abortion can be a medical necessity in many circumstances.
The minister distanced the health framework from the Speaker's personal views.