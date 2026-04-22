'Special trains from Surat-Bengal transporting voters': O'Brien writes to CEO

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating election laws by arranging special trains to ferry voters from Surat to West Bengal . TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that this was a tactic by the BJP to influence electoral outcomes. He said that the Indian Railways, which functions under the administrative control of the Union government, "cannot be deployed, directly or indirectly, for partisan electoral purposes."

Twitter Post Read letter here TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, alleging that the BJP arranged special trains from Surat to transport voters, violating election laws. The letter claims this amounts to bribery and undue influence, and seeks action, including notices, case… pic.twitter.com/nDti2t4dOg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026

Allegations detailed Attach links to social media posts, news articles as evidence In his letter, O'Brien attached links to social media posts and news articles as evidence of the alleged violations. One post by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay showed a train leaving Surat with migrant workers from Bengal. The post read, "BJP's Special Trains from Surat to Bengal has now departed." Other videos showed BJP workers seeing off passengers, waving the party flag while chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

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Twitter Post Video allegedly showing special train departing Surat Just two days ago, migrant workers from Bihar were struggling to board train outside Surat railway station in Gujarat, and the BJP did nothing.



But now, the same BJP has arranged special train from Surat to Kolkata for Bengal workers, for votes.



Only elections matter to the… pic.twitter.com/huN7ut0a6P — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) April 21, 2026

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TMC 'Such acts confer an undue advantage' "The involvement by BJP, in arranging such transport at the cost of public exchequer, raises a serious apprehension of misuse of official position and access to State-controlled resources," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote. "Even if BJP has undertaken the cost factor, even then such free services is barred by extant instructions of the Election Commission of India. Such acts of the BJP confer an undue advantage in the electoral process and thereby violate the principle of a level playing field."