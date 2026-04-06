How to check your name in voter list ahead polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 State Assembly Elections, which will be held in April. The elections will be conducted in Assam , Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Ahead of these polls, eligible voters need to ensure their names are registered on the electoral rolls.

Roll maintenance Why is it important? The ECI regularly updates electoral rolls to include new voters, remove duplicates, and update voter details. This process is crucial for transparency and accuracy in elections. To help voters check their registration status, the ECI has provided several methods, including an online portal and a mobile app. These tools allow users to verify if their names are on the electoral roll before voting begins.

Verification methods How to check online To check your name on the voter list, visit the official ECI website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. You can also download the Voter Helpline App, which is available on both Android and iOS. On the website, click on Search in Electoral Roll and enter your EPIC number or personal details like name and age. The Voter Helpline App allows you to search using similar details after registering and logging in.

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Offline check What about offline methods? For those who prefer offline methods, voters can visit their nearest Electoral Registration Office or designated voter facilitation centers. Printed voter lists are also available at polling stations. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) can assist citizens in verifying their registration status. Political parties often set up help desks during election season to guide voters through this process.

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