How to check your name in voter list ahead polls
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 State Assembly Elections, which will be held in April. The elections will be conducted in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Ahead of these polls, eligible voters need to ensure their names are registered on the electoral rolls.
Roll maintenance
Why is it important?
The ECI regularly updates electoral rolls to include new voters, remove duplicates, and update voter details. This process is crucial for transparency and accuracy in elections. To help voters check their registration status, the ECI has provided several methods, including an online portal and a mobile app. These tools allow users to verify if their names are on the electoral roll before voting begins.
Verification methods
How to check online
To check your name on the voter list, visit the official ECI website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. You can also download the Voter Helpline App, which is available on both Android and iOS. On the website, click on Search in Electoral Roll and enter your EPIC number or personal details like name and age. The Voter Helpline App allows you to search using similar details after registering and logging in.
Offline check
What about offline methods?
For those who prefer offline methods, voters can visit their nearest Electoral Registration Office or designated voter facilitation centers. Printed voter lists are also available at polling stations. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) can assist citizens in verifying their registration status. Political parties often set up help desks during election season to guide voters through this process.
Missing names
What if my name is missing?
If a voter's name is missing from the electoral roll, they can contact their BLO or call the national voter helpline at 1950. This helpline connects voters with election authorities in their state for assistance. With these resources, eligible citizens can ensure they're ready to participate in the upcoming democratic exercise by checking their registration status well ahead of polling day.