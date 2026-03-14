'Change is imminent': PM Modi at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Kolkata , West Bengal. He began his speech by greeting the crowd in Bengali, saying, "My dear brothers and sisters of West Bengal, I offer my heartfelt greetings from the depths of my heart." The PM praised West Bengal as a state that leads new thinking and said the huge turnout at Brigade Parade Ground was proof of this.

Political critique Modi promises not spare TMC leaders accused of atrocities Modi also criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, claiming that "change is imminent." He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of being tyrannical and corrupt. The PM promised that "Bengal will again have the rule of law," and vowed not to spare TMC leaders accused of atrocities.

Twitter Post PM Modi addresses rally VIDEO | At Kolkata rally, PM Modi (@narendramodi) begins his address by greeting people in Bengali, “'Amar priyo Poshchim Bongobashi bhaiy-o-bonera, amar ontorer ontosthol theke sushraddho pronam’ (My dear brothers and sisters of West Bengal, I offer my heartfelt greetings from… pic.twitter.com/Eo7zWDjaem — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2026

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Development initiatives PM lays foundation for development projects in Bengal Before the rally, PM Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹18,680 crore in West Bengal, spanning road, railway, port, and shipping sectors. He said these projects would give momentum to Bengal and Eastern India. The PM stressed that completing the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway would boost economic activity across the state.

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