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'Change is imminent': PM Modi at Bengal rally
PM Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata on Saturday

'Change is imminent': PM Modi at Bengal rally

By Snehil Singh
Mar 14, 2026
05:16 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. He began his speech by greeting the crowd in Bengali, saying, "My dear brothers and sisters of West Bengal, I offer my heartfelt greetings from the depths of my heart." The PM praised West Bengal as a state that leads new thinking and said the huge turnout at Brigade Parade Ground was proof of this.

Political critique

Modi promises not spare TMC leaders accused of atrocities

Modi also criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, claiming that "change is imminent." He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of being tyrannical and corrupt. The PM promised that "Bengal will again have the rule of law," and vowed not to spare TMC leaders accused of atrocities.

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PM Modi addresses rally

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Development initiatives

PM lays foundation for development projects in Bengal

Before the rally, PM Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹18,680 crore in West Bengal, spanning road, railway, port, and shipping sectors. He said these projects would give momentum to Bengal and Eastern India. The PM stressed that completing the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway would boost economic activity across the state.

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Election preparations

BJP hoping to improve its performance in Bengal

The BJP is hoping to improve its performance in the upcoming assembly elections due in April-May. In the last elections, the BJP had won a record 77 seats, still lagging behind TMC's 215 seats by a large margin. The TMC has accused the BJP of being a party of "outsiders" and has alleged that Modi's central regime is withholding funds for job-guarantee and other schemes.

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