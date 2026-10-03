UP Congress reshuffle: Aradhana Misra named state president

The reshuffle also saw Imran Masood, a sitting MP from Saharanpur, being appointed as the working president.

Masood is known for his support among Muslim voters and has been critical of SP's dominance in alliance politics.

Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad were named senior vice presidents, representing OBC and Dalit communities, respectively.

This move signals Congress's intent to broaden its base among these communities ahead of the 2027 elections.