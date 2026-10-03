UP Congress reshuffle: Aradhana Misra named state president
What's the story
The Indian National Congress (INC) has appointed Aradhana Misra alias Mona as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit. Misra, a three-time MLA and daughter of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, is expected to play a crucial role in seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for upcoming assembly elections. Her appointment is seen as an attempt by the party to consolidate support among women and Brahmins while maintaining good relations with Akhilesh Yadav's SP.
Leadership reshuffle
Imran Masood appointed working president
The reshuffle also saw Imran Masood, a sitting MP from Saharanpur, being appointed as the working president.
Masood is known for his support among Muslim voters and has been critical of SP's dominance in alliance politics.
Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad were named senior vice presidents, representing OBC and Dalit communities, respectively.
This move signals Congress's intent to broaden its base among these communities ahead of the 2027 elections.