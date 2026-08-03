Vote counting for bypolls in Bihar, MP, Gujarat underway
What's the story
The counting of votes for the by-elections in three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, will be held on Monday. The elections were held on Thursday for the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur in Gujarat. These are the first elections since widespread student protests over paper leaks. The results may reflect the sentiments of young voters across India, reports suggest.
Bihar by-poll
Bankipur is a BJP stronghold
Bankipur is a BJP stronghold where no BJP candidate has ever lost. The last representative was BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
However, this election has drawn attention due to a hiccup in the BJP camp and Prashant Kishor's entry into politics.
After filing nomination papers, BJP nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew citing "family reasons."
Candidate controversy
Opposition mocks BJP
The BJP then fielded youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate.
This prompted the Opposition to mock the party, suggesting it was "jittery at the prospects of a defeat" in Bankipur.
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav had predicted an upset, claiming his party candidate Rekha Gupta had support across caste, religious, and social lines.
Madhya Pradesh vote
Datia seat a stronghold of former state home minister
In Madhya Pradesh, the Datia Assembly seat became vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified on April 2.
The BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari is contesting against Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh.
The seat is considered a stronghold of former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represented it from 2008 to 2018 but lost in the 2023 elections.
Mishra's supporters have protested against this change in candidate.
Gujarat election
Manjalpur became vacant after death of sitting MLA
In Gujarat, Manjalpur became vacant after the death of its sitting MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, who represented it for three consecutive terms.
The main contest is between former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councilor Satish Govindbhai Patel and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari of the Congress.
In 2022, the ruling BJP won a record-breaking victory in Gujarat, winning 156 out of 182 seats.
Yogesh Patel had represented the Raopura assembly constituency five times between 1990 and 2007 before moving to Manjalpur.