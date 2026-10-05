'Proof institutions working independently': BJP after SC issues ECI notice
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the Supreme Court's decision to issue notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government on pleas seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal was proof that institutions in the country were working independently. BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said this development shows that all institutions are functioning independently, without any "fear and dictatorship."
Patra
'Country moving in very democratic way'
"The country is moving in a very democratic way. Everyone is speaking their heart out. All procedures and systems are being followed. Where else could there be a better model of democracy? I feel India is celebrating democracy," Patra told reporters.
He also said that those who had described the country as being under a "Hitler regime" should reconsider their claims.
"Contrary to their claims, there is no atmosphere of fear in the country."
Controversial claims
Controversy erupted after a report in 'The Indian Express'
The controversy erupted after a report in The Indian Express claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders issued in the name of the ECI without their knowledge or approval.
Patra described these differing views as a "healthy sign of democracy."
"In a democracy, raising issues via letters, questioning a process, engaging in debate and discussion to reach a consensus...is precisely what democracy is."
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court issues notices to ECI, central government
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the ECI and the central government, seeking their response in a week.
The bench indicated that if, after considering the ECI's response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions.
"After notice, if they come and show that...decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back...they will have to explain those decisions."
Decisions
Others also issued notice
Notices were also issued to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sindhu, Dr Vivek Joshi, Dy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg IAS and DG(IT) Seema Khanna.
One of the pleas sought to declare all decisions, guidelines, directives, and software modifications initiated, approved, or implemented under respondent No. 3 (CEC Kumar) without full commission concurrence as unconstitutional, ultra vires, and void ab initio.