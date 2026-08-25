SC issues notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a petition filed by TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Banerjee had flagged the delay by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in deciding his disqualification petitions against the 20 rebel MPs who left TMC and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) The petition was heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Party stance
TMC argues rebel MPs violate anti-defection law
The TMC has argued that the MPs were elected on its symbol and their decision to merge with another party violates the anti-defection law.
Banerjee had earlier filed separate disqualification petitions before Birla, seeking their quick disposal.
The Speaker had given separate seating arrangements to these 20 rebel TMC MPs during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Court proceedings
Solicitor General confirms notices issued on disqualification petitions
When the plea came up for hearing on Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar requested the Court not to issue notice to the Lok Sabha speaker.
"I have some reservations about issuing notice to the Speaker," he said.
The bench eventually issued notice to the rebel MPs and sought their responses but refrained from issuing notice to Birla, the main respondent in the matter.
Named individuals
Rebel MPs named in disqualification petitions
The rebel MPs named in the disqualification petitions are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and Partha Bhowmick.
Others include Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Halder Md Abu Taher Khan Kalipada Saren Kherwal Asit Kumar Mal June Maliah Mitali Bag Khalilur Rahaman Mala Roy Sharmila Sarkar and Pathan Yusuf.