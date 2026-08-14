Supreme Court quashes Rahul Gandhi's summons in Savarkar defamation case

Justice Datta emphasized the importance of obtaining a sanction before proceeding with such cases, saying, "Sanction is required. But there is no sanction. If there is no sanction, there is no case."

The court quashed both the complaint filed by Nripendra Pandey and the summons issued by a Lucknow Magistrate.

The complaint alleged Gandhi intentionally insulted Savarkar as part of a conspiracy to defame him.