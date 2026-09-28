Resolve TMC symbol dispute in 4 months: SC tells ECI
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to resolve the election symbol dispute of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) within four months. The dispute is between two factions of the party, one led by Mamata Banerjee and another by Ritabrata Banerjee. The court asked both parties to file their affidavits and counter-affidavits within four weeks, after which the ECI has three months to decide on the matter.
Interim ruling
ECI's interim decision on AITC election symbol
The court's order comes after the ECI's interim decision on September 17 to freeze the AITC name and its 'Flowers & Grass' symbol.
The ECI had allotted separate names and symbols to both factions, with Mamata's faction getting "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and a 'Football Player' symbol.
In contrast, Ritabrata's faction was given "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and an 'Envelope' symbol.
Urgency stressed
Supreme Court's emphasis on early resolution
The Mamata-led faction had challenged the ECI's September 17 decision.
Appearing for the former CM last week, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that the interim order was not being contested, and the petitioner was seeking an expeditious decision.
Following that, the court asked the ECI to inform them of how much time would be needed to decide the issue, observing that an early decision was necessary.
SC
Use AI tools to resolve the matter within three months
On Monday, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu for the Election Commission of India stated that symbol disputes are expected to take time because affidavits from party workers will be in the "lakhs."
Justice Bagchi then advised that the ECI use AI tools to resolve the matter within three months, noting that three months have already passed since the matter was brought before the poll body.
Bye-election preparation
Supreme Court refuses to advance hearing of SIR case
The bench also declined to advance the hearing of the case concerning the pendency of appeals arising out of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The request to urgently hear the case was made in view of the October 6 by-polls in Rejinagar and Nandigram assembly constituencies.
"These are only by-elections, that's all," CJI Kant remarked.
The court then said the case will be listed on October 5.