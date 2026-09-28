Resolve TMC symbol dispute in 4 months: SC tells ECI

The court's order comes after the ECI's interim decision on September 17 to freeze the AITC name and its 'Flowers & Grass' symbol.

The ECI had allotted separate names and symbols to both factions, with Mamata's faction getting "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and a 'Football Player' symbol.

In contrast, Ritabrata's faction was given "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and an 'Envelope' symbol.