'Internal matter': Supriya Sule on Prashant Kishor-Sunetra Pawar meet

Speaking to reporters, Sule also praised Kishor for his recent political victory in Bihar's Bankipur assembly by-election, calling it a "very big battle."

She noted that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong political machinery, they performed poorly even at the booth of its national president.

"Given this situation, we should appreciate Prashant Kishor. He is hardworking and has worked with several political parties over the years," she was quoted as saying.