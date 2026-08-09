'Internal matter': Supriya Sule on Prashant Kishor-Sunetra Pawar meet
What's the story
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule has said that whether the rival Ajit Pawar NCP faction wants to work with political strategist Prashant Kishor is an "internal matter." She was speaking after Kishor met NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Pawar. "Prashant Kishor has been a good personal friend of mine for several years. I have closely followed his work, and I have never hidden our friendship," PTI reported Sule saying.
Political achievements
Sule praises Kishor for Bihar bypoll victory
Speaking to reporters, Sule also praised Kishor for his recent political victory in Bihar's Bankipur assembly by-election, calling it a "very big battle."
She noted that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong political machinery, they performed poorly even at the booth of its national president.
"Given this situation, we should appreciate Prashant Kishor. He is hardworking and has worked with several political parties over the years," she was quoted as saying.
Personal reflection
If we had been in power from local to national
Sule drew a parallel between Kishor's work and her own political base in Baramati.
She said if they were in power from local to national levels, any negative result at their booth would be concerning.
"If we had been in power from the local level to Delhi, and if there had been a negative result in our own booth in Katewadi in Baramati, I would have felt that something was seriously wrong with me," she added.