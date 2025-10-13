'Income has stopped': Minister Suresh Gopi wants to resume acting 

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has expressed his desire to return to acting, citing a sharp decline in his income since assuming the ministerial role. Speaking at an event in Kannur, Kerala, Gopi said he misses acting and wants to balance his political duties with cinema. "I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely," he said.

Career shift Gopi's political journey Gopi, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October 2016, said he had never planned to become a minister. He had hoped to continue his film career instead. "A day before the elections, I told reporters that I did not want to become a minister," he said. He was appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur.

Successor suggestion 'Sadanandan Master should be made Union minister' In light of his situation, Gopi has suggested that C Sadanandan Master, a senior BJP leader from Kannur and Rajya Sabha MP, should replace him in the Union Cabinet. "I am saying with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a Union minister after removing me," he said. He added that he believes this would mark a new chapter in Kerala's political history.