KTR, 19 BRS MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly
What's the story
The Telangana Legislative Assembly has suspended over 20 legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. The suspension was ordered by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar after Minister D Sridhar Babu moved a motion over repeated disruptions in proceedings. Among those suspended are senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.
Protest details
BRS MLAs protested against Congress MLA Veerlapally Shankar
The Assembly session started with protests by BRS leaders who demanded "justice" for Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao.
They alleged that Congress MLA Veerlapally Shankar had made derogatory comments wishing for "KCR's demise."
The Congress, however, said it doesn't endorse any remarks wishing KCR ill health, with Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu saying, "We all, from the Congress, wish that KCR garu will live a 100 years and serve as the opposition leader of Telangana."
Accusations exchanged
Congress accuses BRS of anti-Dalit politics
The Congress instead accused the BRS of indulging in anti-Dalit politics.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that BRS MLC Tata Madhusudan had insulted the Speaker, a Dalit.
He also alleged that BRS workers conducted a purification ritual in Siddipet on the second day to insult Dalit Congress leaders.
"How long will you carry on with the anti-Dalit politics?" Vikramarka asked, adding that the Congress stands for "self-respect of Dalits and other backward sections in the state.
Disruption continues
Demands for discussions on both sides
Despite repeated appeals from the Chair and Ministers to restore order, the BRS legislators continued their protest.
They demanded a debate on alleged remarks made by Congress legislators about Chandrasekhar Rao's death.
After more than half an hour of disruption, Minister Sridhar Babu moved a suspension motion against the unruly BRS members.