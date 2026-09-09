KTR, 19 BRS MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly 

The Assembly session started with protests by BRS leaders who demanded "justice" for Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao.

They alleged that Congress MLA Veerlapally Shankar had made derogatory comments wishing for "KCR's demise."

The Congress, however, said it doesn't endorse any remarks wishing KCR ill health, with Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu saying, "We all, from the Congress, wish that KCR garu will live a 100 years and serve as the opposition leader of Telangana."