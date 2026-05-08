Suvendu Adhikari to be West Bengal's new chief minister

Suvendu Adhikari has been named the Chief Minister of West Bengal , following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic win in the recent assembly elections. The announcement was made at a legislature party meeting in Kolkata on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah , who was appointed as the central observer for this meeting, announced Adhikari's name as the Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party.

Political shift End of TMC's 15-year rule in Bengal Adhikari's appointment as CM marks the end of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in West Bengal after 15 years. The BJP's win in last month's elections ended Mamata Banerjee's long reign and delivered one of the biggest setbacks of her political career. Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said, "This is Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's government."

Political career Adhikari won from Nandigram, Bhabanipur seats Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee in the TMC, joined the BJP in December 2020. He has since been one of the party's most prominent figures in West Bengal. In this election, he won from the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats with a margin of over 15,000 votes against Banerjee. The BJP won a clear majority with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly while reducing TMC to just 80 seats.

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Deputy positions BJP considering appointing 2 deputy chief ministers The BJP is also considering appointing two deputy chief ministers, a position that has been vacant in Bengal for the last two decades. Agnimitra Paul and Shankar Ghosh are among the top contenders for these posts. Home Minister Shah held separate meetings with both leaders in Kolkata to discuss these arrangements, as per NDTV.

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